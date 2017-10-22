Janet K. Campbell age 72 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Mercy Clermont Hospital. Janet was born January 22, 1945 the daughter of the late Wade and Hazel (Craig) Perrin in Dayton, Ohio. Janet was a member of the West Union Bible Baptist Church, a rural mail carrier for over 32 years, board member on the Adams County Election Board, member of the Adams County Democrat Party and a member of the West Union High School Alumni Association.

Survivors include her husband Buck Campbell of West Union, Ohio; daughter Marie Battison and Jeff of Cincinnati, Ohio; son Craig Campbell and Carla of West Union, Ohio; two brothers Allan Perrin of Clyde, Texas; Lane Perrin of Manchester, Ohio; one sister Patsy Aleshire of Aberdeen, Ohio; five grandsons Dylan, Dawson, Drew, Conner, and Cameron.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the West Union Bible Baptist Church under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends can sign Janet’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com