Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin
Obituaries

Janet K Campbell

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Janet K. Campbell age 72 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Mercy Clermont Hospital. Janet was born January 22, 1945 the daughter of the late Wade and Hazel (Craig) Perrin in Dayton, Ohio. Janet was a member of the West Union Bible Baptist Church, a rural mail carrier for over 32 years, board member on the Adams County Election Board, member of the Adams County Democrat Party and a member of the West Union High School Alumni Association.

Survivors include her husband Buck Campbell of West Union, Ohio; daughter Marie Battison and Jeff of Cincinnati, Ohio; son Craig Campbell and Carla of West Union, Ohio; two brothers Allan Perrin of Clyde, Texas; Lane Perrin of Manchester, Ohio; one sister Patsy Aleshire of Aberdeen, Ohio; five grandsons Dylan, Dawson, Drew, Conner, and Cameron.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the West Union Bible Baptist Church under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends can sign Janet’s online guestbook  at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved