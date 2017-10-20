Robert D Hill

Robert “Bob” D. Hill, 70 years, of Otway, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at his home. Bob was born in Otway, Ohio, on September 30, 1947, the son of the late Arthur Hill and Sylvia Daulton Hill. Bob was an electrician, and a long-standing member of the Electrical Workers Local 575, of Portsmouth. He attended the Peebles Church of God, and was a member of Gideons International.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Augustine. Bob is survived by his wife, Jennie Mitchell Hill, whom he married on March 22, 1969. He is also survived by his son, Darrell (Michelle) Hill, of Lancaster, Ohio; his daughter, Melissa (Ruben Rodriguez) Hill, of San Jose, California; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ingles, of Milford, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at the Peebles Church of God, in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, with Harold Keaton officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 until 8:00 Monday evening, October 23, at the Peebles Church of God. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com