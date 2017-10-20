Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

The Fellowship Hall at the Peebles Church of Christ was filled to capacity on Saturday, Oct. 14 by area residents attending a benefit for local business owner, Edie Klickner.

Klickner, the owner of the White Star Restaurant in Peebles, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer and a type of inflammatory cancer in early July.

She is currently taking chemotherapy treatments in Cincinnati.

The event was organized by Klickner’s family and friends.

“I was really surprised when they told me they wanted to do a benefit,” she says. “I told them I felt very undeserving, but also very blessed to have friends who would do this for me, it really touched me.”

Planning for the event began six weeks ago, according to close friend Tami Davis, who said benefit organizers were hoping to relieve the Klickners of some of the financial burden that accompanies cancer treatment.

“We knew Edie would be missing a lot of work because she has to go to Cincinnati several times a week for her treatments and doctor appointments,” said Davis. “She owns the restaurant and she works there, but when she’s not able to work, she doesn’t make any money.”

Several hundred people attended the day-long event which featured a Chinese Auction, a Silent Auction, raffles, a regular auction, Split-the-Pot Drawings, entertainment by the Kepp Road Boys bluegrass band, and a pulled pork dinner.

Nearly 300 auction items, as well as pies and cakes, were donated by individuals and area businesses.

“It was a wonderful day and we more than met our fund raising goal,” said Davis. “For such a small community, it’s really amazing how much the people in Peebles are willing to give.”

Davis said the group was especially indebted to Peebles resident Rhonda Burton.

“She went out on her own and got donations from all the surrounding community businesses and individuals, then she delivered them to us once a week,” said Davis. “She did a tremendous job.”

Others contributing their time to the benefit included committee members Christy Branham, Jamie Thompson, Amanda Klickner, Jeremy Klickner, Abby Deardoff, Judy Camp, Dave Coss, Kevin and Kathy Behr, who also made the benefit advertising signs; Linda Queen, Melody Greene-Brown, Chris Roy Brown, Jayne Ellen Jones, Laura Dilley, Missy L. Brown, Stacy Camp, Janice Edingfield, Lexie Hanes, Shay Boldman, and the Peebles Beta Club members who worked the event; auctioneer Doug Shelton; and Rex Branham and Jerry Camp, who supervised the kitchen and refreshments.

“I’ve known Edie and Rocky for years,” says Branham, who is a regular White Star customer. “Edie has given a lot to this community, so when we learned they were worried about the financial hardships they would be facing, in addition to the cancer, having the benefit just seemed like the right thing to do.”

Klickner says she was deeply moved by the outpouring of support.

“I can’t thank everyone enough, it was just overwhelming,” she said. “Our community is just awesome the way they pull together when someone is in need. They never let you down, they just amaze me.”