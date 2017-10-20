Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner
Sports

Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

The girls’ soccer regular season came to a close last week with a battle at West Union High School between a pair of county rivals as the Lady Dragons hosted the North Adams Lady Devils.  Both teams were coming off big wins, West Union 8-0 over Portsmouth West and North Adams 8-2 over Washington Courthouse.
The North Adams- West Union contest was played on a beautiful Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, the perfect day for an outdoor sport to be played and as expected, it was the favored Lady Devils who controlled the action, getting  hat tricks from senior Lakyn Hupp and freshman Karissa Buttelwerth and rolling to a 7-0 victory.
Hupp, who continues to just add to her school scoring record, got the ball rolling for North Adams less than four minutes in when she took a pass from Braylie Jones and one-touched the shot over West Union keeper Caitlyn Cooper to make it 1-0.  Just three minutes later it was Buttelwerth’s turn as a Jones throw-in went to Brooklyn Wylie who centered it to Buttelwerth for the shot that found the back of the net.
No one scored for the next 28 minutes as the West Union defense and the play in the net of Cooper was strong, but with 5:23 left in the first half, Hupp took a pass from Buttelwerth and put a move on a West Union defender and sent the ball past the onrushing Cooper to give the Lady Devils a 3-0 halftime advantage.
In the second half, the Lady Devils added four more goals to their final count, the first coming from Buttelwerth unassisted at the 34:10 mark.  Again, the Lady Dragons’ defense pulled up their bootstraps and played tough, holding the high-powered North Adams offense scoreless over the span of the next 20 minutes.  That string was broken when Hupp scored off a Wylie assist at the 14:20 mark, then five minutes laterWylie assisted again on a Buttelwerth score.  Wylie then decided to get in on the scoring action herself, getting an unassisted goal with just eight seconds left in the game.
The 7-0 clean sheet was North Adams keeper Madee Shipley’s fourth shutout of the season, adding to her career record which now stands at 30.
“The West Union girls are improving and that is good to see,” said North Adams head coach Dave D’Avignon.  “Brooklyn Wylie had a nice game, three assists and a goal, and mary Sonner preserved the shutout with a double non-goalie save on the same play.  “I had never seen that before.”
“Our team is playing well.  I’d say we’re ready for the tournament.
The two teams met again on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at North Adams in a Division III sectional final battle.  That result was not available at press time, look for a report in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved