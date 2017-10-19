Steven L. Wootten, 60, of Peebles, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at his home. He was born December 16, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Jane ( Krolikowski) Wootten, and brother, Tim Wootten. Steven is survived by seven daughters: Teresa (CJ) Saunders of West Union, Kelly Wootten of Manchester, Tonya (Jason) Jernigan of Manchester, Crystal (Darrin) Smith of Manchester, Angelina Saunders of Manchester, Tammie (Justin) Young of Milan, Michigan, and Tracy Brunty of Altomonte Springs, Florida; soul mate, Diana Wootten of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; two brothers: Doug (Karen) Wootten of Michigan and Terry (Phoebe) Wootten of Germany; sister-in- law Jeanne (Wootten) Harris of Michigan, and several nieces and nephews. Steven was a retired heavy equipment operator.

Steven will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday November 4, 2017 at Steven’s residence in Peebles. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.