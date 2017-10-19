Ralph O Grooms age 88 years of West Union, Ohio died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Adams County Manor. Mr. Grooms was born June 10, 1929 the son of the late Oscar and Myrtle (Shultz) Grooms in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Grooms of West Union, Ohio; four daughters Margery Cook of Manchester, Ohio; Melody Myers of West Union, Ohio; Janie Brodt of Portsmouth, Ohio; Crystal Harris of West Union, Ohio; two sons Eddy Grooms of Manchester, Ohio; Shawn Grooms of West Union, Ohio; ten grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home West Union, Ohio; with Ricky Richmond officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to The Adams County Animal Shelter. Family and friends can sign Ralph’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com