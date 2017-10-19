Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash

MHS will honor former student during Homecoming game –

By Patricia Beech –

The village of Manchester is in mourning following the death of a local teen who was killed Wednesday, Oct. 18 in a single car accident on Highway 52.

According to the Portsmouth Ohio State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Kylie Sue Lucas suffered incapacitating injuries after losing control of her Chevy Malibu at milepost 11 in Friendship near the Shawnee Golf Course and Marina.

Troopers said Lucas, a freshman at Shawnee State University, was not wearing her seatbelt when her car veered off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple utility poles.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office.

“The whole district is in shock,” said Manchester Superintendent Brian Rau, “Kylie had such an impact on other students, she was in a lot of activities, and therefore, she touched a lot of lives – she was an amazing young woman, and the community is overwhelmed by her loss.”

Lucas was a MHS Varsity cheerleader and also played basketball, volleyball, and softball during her high school years.

According to Rau, Lucas will be honored with a moment of silence during the school’s Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 20. He also said the MHS Varsity Cheerleading squad plans to honor her during their upcoming competition in November

“It’s just a tragic, tragic thing,” said former MHS Assistant Principal Chris Young. “Kylie’s class was the first group of kids I saw when I went to Manchester and the last group that graduated before I left, so you tend to get attached. She was the same age as my oldest daughter and so it’s like losing one of your own.”