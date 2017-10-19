Kylie S Lucas

Kylie Sue Lucas age 18 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Kylie was born on January 3, 1999 the daughter of Michael and Monica (Yates) Lucas in Georgetown, Ohio.

Kylie was preceded in death by her grandmother Cindy (Polasky) Yates and great-grandfather Charles Lucas Sr. Kylie was a 2017 graduate of Manchester High School. Survivors include her parents Michael and Monica Lucas of Winchester, OH; the love of her life Colton Thornburg of Manchester, OH; two brothers Gage and Gavin Lucas of Winchester, OH; grandparents Twila Hughes and Orville of Manchester, OH; Charlie Lucas and Robin of West Union, OH; grandfather Randy Yates of Alabama; great-grandparents Ralph and Karen Hayslip of Manchester, OH; great-grandmother Janie Lucas of West Union, OH; aunts and uncles Matt and Kendra Lucas of West Union, OH; Christy and J.R. Kirker of West Union, OH; Danielle and Joe Adkins of Portsmouth, OH; Michael and Dawn Yates of Tollesboro, KY; Kelly Yates of Florida; Andrew Hughes of West Union, OH; Haley Hughes of Florida; Juliana Staten and Kevin of West Union, OH; many cousins, and a great many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Noon at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene under the direction of Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tony Watson and Ken Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 22, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Manchester High School. Family and friends can sign Kylie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.