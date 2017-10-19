Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know
Kylie S Lucas

Kylie Sue Lucas age 18 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Kylie was born on January 3, 1999 the daughter of Michael and Monica (Yates) Lucas in Georgetown, Ohio.

Kylie was preceded in death by her grandmother Cindy (Polasky) Yates and great-grandfather Charles Lucas Sr. Kylie was a 2017 graduate of Manchester High School. Survivors include her parents Michael and Monica Lucas of Winchester, OH; the love of her life Colton Thornburg of Manchester, OH; two brothers Gage and Gavin Lucas of Winchester, OH; grandparents Twila Hughes and Orville of Manchester, OH; Charlie Lucas and Robin of West Union, OH; grandfather Randy Yates of Alabama; great-grandparents Ralph and Karen Hayslip of Manchester, OH; great-grandmother Janie Lucas of West Union, OH; aunts and uncles Matt and Kendra Lucas of West Union, OH; Christy and J.R. Kirker of West Union, OH; Danielle and Joe Adkins of Portsmouth, OH; Michael and Dawn Yates of Tollesboro, KY; Kelly Yates of Florida; Andrew Hughes of West Union, OH; Haley Hughes of Florida; Juliana Staten and Kevin of West Union, OH; many cousins, and a great many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Noon at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene under the direction of Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tony Watson and Ken Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 22, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Manchester High School. Family and friends can sign Kylie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

  1. Words cannot express the heartache we feel for you Mike, Monica, her brothers and family. We know you will treasure all the memories of your absolute beautiful daughter and no one can take that away. We send love to your family, hopes for healing with prayers for peace and comfort. Ken & Beth McNeilan

  2. May you find comfort in the many beautiful memories of your sweet daughter. There just aren’t words to express the hurt so many people have for your family. Prayers that God will comfort you during the days ahead. The Williams family.

