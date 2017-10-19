Forest J McDaniel

Forest Junior McDaniel, 76, of Manchester, Ohio died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at his home surrounded by family. Forest was born on August 5, 1941 the son of the late Forest and Stella (Long) McDaniel in Kentucky. He married the late Janet McDaniel and together they spent 38 years. Forest was a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany for some of his tenure in the military. He was an operating engineer at L.P. Cavette Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for approximately twenty years. When Forest wasn’t working, he loved spending time outdoors hunting arrowheads and mushrooms, fishing, and tinkering around in his garage. He was also a Ham radio operator.

Forest was preceded in death by his loving wife; his parents; and his two brothers, Harry McDaniel and Gerald McDaniel. He is survived by his two daughters, Kelly (Jeff) Bradford of Manchester and Lisa Thompson of Manchester; his granddaughter, Megan (B.J. “Jessee”) James; his great-grandchildren, Landon (Xena Crummie) Conn, Carter Conn, and Paxton West; his great-great grandson, Easton Blake Conn; his ex grandson-in-law and special friend, Jeremy Conn; his special pets and cats, Jake and Jezebel; and many other family members and friends.

A procession for Forest to the Manchester Cemetery will meet at Wilson Home for Funerals at 11:45 am on Monday, October 23, 2017 with a graveside service at 12:00 pm. A memorial dinner will follow at the Manchester Community Building. Anyone wishing to drop off food to the community building may do so between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm. Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com