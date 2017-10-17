Wesley M Baldwin

Wesley Martin Baldwin, 73, of Manchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born February 27, 1944 to the late Milford and Martha (Lewis) Baldwin of Adams County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three infant brothers. Wes is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sheila Baldwin; son, Michael Ray Baldwin; grandson, Michael Tyler Baldwin; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Hannah Baldwin; four brothers; two sisters, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. The Graveside Service is Thursday October 19, 2017 at 12 pm at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Pastor Johnny Jones will officiate. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.