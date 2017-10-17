Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it!
Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams

Written by Mark Carpenter-
North Adams senior Abby Campton etched her name in the school record books last weekend when she recorded her 195th career service ace.

By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Katie Ragan and Athletic Director Tony Williams may want to look at putting together an entire new volleyball record book for the school, as this year’s squad of Lady Devils continues to set new milestones and erase records almost nightly.
One of those milestones came last Saturday when the Lady Devils hosted a tri-match with Wheelersburg and Portsmouth. Senior Abby Campton continued to show her serving prowess and broke the school record for most service aces in a career as she picked up ace number 195 in the match with Wheelersburg, which the Lady Devils dropped in three sets, 25-16, 17-25, 25-16.
North Adams came back in their second match of the day to defeat Portsmouth 25-19, 20-25, 25-16. In that win, senior Charlee Louden picked up 16 kills while senior setter Sydney Kendall added to her school record for assists with 26 more.
On Monday, Oct. 9, the Lady Devils remained out of conference, hosting the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Senior Night, honoring their six departing seniors- Louden, Kendall, Campton, Adison Wright, Brooklyn Stout, and Avery Harper. The North Adams girls took care of business, downing Northwest in three sets, 26-24, 25-13, 25-9. Again, the power-hitting Louden led the way with 22 kills, with Kendall adding 28 assists.
With a 17-4 record at press time, the Lady Devils still had alive their winning streak in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, which extended to 62 matches in a row on Tuesday night as they rolled past the host Ripley Lady Jays, 25-8, 25-16, 25-15. It was a big night for Kendall, who picked up her 2,000th career assist, among her 31 total in the win. Louden had 20 kills while Campton was credited with 10 digs and six aces in the win.
On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the North Adams girls made the trip to Greenfield McClain for what ended up being described as a “very intense” five-set match in which the Lady Devils eventually prevailed, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-10. For Louden, it was a memorable evening as she picked up her 1,000th career kill and also set a school mark for kills in a match with 34, eclipsing the previous mark of 32 held by her sister Abby. Kendall had a very impressive 57 assists and 12 digs, with Stout adding 17 kills and 21 digs, and Wright 23 digs.
The final regular season contest came on Thursday night as the Lady Devils traveled to Lynchburg for a rematch with the Lady Mustangs, a team that North Adams defeated last week in four tough sets. A win there keep the SHAC streak alive for another season in the final conference match of 2017.
After that, it is time for tournament play for Coach Ragan and her troops, a place they have had mixed results in the past few years. The brackets did no favors as the Lady Devils will face Eastern Brown in a sectional final game at NAHS on Oct. 21, a team they defeated twice in the regular season, but in two hard-fought matches. A win there sends North Adams to the district semis in Waverly on Oct. 24 where they would likely get a rematch with Wheelersburg for a berth in the district finals.

