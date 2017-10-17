Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams

By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Katie Ragan and Athletic Director Tony Williams may want to look at putting together an entire new volleyball record book for the school, as this year’s squad of Lady Devils continues to set new milestones and erase records almost nightly.

One of those milestones came last Saturday when the Lady Devils hosted a tri-match with Wheelersburg and Portsmouth. Senior Abby Campton continued to show her serving prowess and broke the school record for most service aces in a career as she picked up ace number 195 in the match with Wheelersburg, which the Lady Devils dropped in three sets, 25-16, 17-25, 25-16.

North Adams came back in their second match of the day to defeat Portsmouth 25-19, 20-25, 25-16. In that win, senior Charlee Louden picked up 16 kills while senior setter Sydney Kendall added to her school record for assists with 26 more.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Lady Devils remained out of conference, hosting the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Senior Night, honoring their six departing seniors- Louden, Kendall, Campton, Adison Wright, Brooklyn Stout, and Avery Harper. The North Adams girls took care of business, downing Northwest in three sets, 26-24, 25-13, 25-9. Again, the power-hitting Louden led the way with 22 kills, with Kendall adding 28 assists.

With a 17-4 record at press time, the Lady Devils still had alive their winning streak in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, which extended to 62 matches in a row on Tuesday night as they rolled past the host Ripley Lady Jays, 25-8, 25-16, 25-15. It was a big night for Kendall, who picked up her 2,000th career assist, among her 31 total in the win. Louden had 20 kills while Campton was credited with 10 digs and six aces in the win.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the North Adams girls made the trip to Greenfield McClain for what ended up being described as a “very intense” five-set match in which the Lady Devils eventually prevailed, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-10. For Louden, it was a memorable evening as she picked up her 1,000th career kill and also set a school mark for kills in a match with 34, eclipsing the previous mark of 32 held by her sister Abby. Kendall had a very impressive 57 assists and 12 digs, with Stout adding 17 kills and 21 digs, and Wright 23 digs.

The final regular season contest came on Thursday night as the Lady Devils traveled to Lynchburg for a rematch with the Lady Mustangs, a team that North Adams defeated last week in four tough sets. A win there keep the SHAC streak alive for another season in the final conference match of 2017.

After that, it is time for tournament play for Coach Ragan and her troops, a place they have had mixed results in the past few years. The brackets did no favors as the Lady Devils will face Eastern Brown in a sectional final game at NAHS on Oct. 21, a team they defeated twice in the regular season, but in two hard-fought matches. A win there sends North Adams to the district semis in Waverly on Oct. 24 where they would likely get a rematch with Wheelersburg for a berth in the district finals.