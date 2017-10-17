Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living
Tom A Mihalovich

Tom A Mihalovich, 76 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman. Tom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 9, 1941, the son of the late Nick Mihalovich and Katherine Weaver Mihalovich. Tom served as the Meigs Township Trustee for many years. He was a retired construction worker, and a long-standing member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Mihalovich. Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy Nichols Mihalovich, whom he married on July 15, 1961. He is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Mihalovich, of Peebles, Ohio; a granddaughter, Jeana Mihalovich (Kevin) Cross, of Peebles; and three sisters, Janet Walker, of South Dakota; Tom’s twin, Shirley Smalley, of Bainbridge, Ohio; and Linda Nance, of Blue Creek, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 20, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, with Vernon Shively officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association in Tom’s honor. Memorials may be made online, or mailed to American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com

