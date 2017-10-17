Tom A Mihalovich, 76 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman. Tom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 9, 1941, the son of the late Nick Mihalovich and Katherine Weaver Mihalovich. Tom served as the Meigs Township Trustee for many years. He was a retired construction worker, and a long-standing member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Mihalovich. Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy Nichols Mihalovich, whom he married on July 15, 1961. He is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Mihalovich, of Peebles, Ohio; a granddaughter, Jeana Mihalovich (Kevin) Cross, of Peebles; and three sisters, Janet Walker, of South Dakota; Tom’s twin, Shirley Smalley, of Bainbridge, Ohio; and Linda Nance, of Blue Creek, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 20, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, with Vernon Shively officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association in Tom’s honor. Memorials may be made online, or mailed to American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com