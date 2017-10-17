Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo
Sports

SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
The North Adams eight grade volleyball squad capped an unbeaten season with an SHAC Tournament championship. Fron row, from left, Chelsy Conley, Sierra Kendall, Addisyn Werner, Grace Pence, and Areana Goon; Back row, from left, Coach Jill Lahmers, Jadyn Wright, Myla Toole, Lauren Eiterman, Meleah Hall, Samara Myers, and Coach Eric Toole.

 

Fairfield takes seventh grade crown, eighth grade goes to North Adams – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

In a monumental effort that begins one evening and ends the next afternoon, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Junior High Volleyball Tournament were held on Oct. 6 and 7 at Fairfield Junior High and Fairfield High School. The tourney is annually hosted by Fairfield because of their two gymnasiums being in such close proximity to each other, and this year 18 seventh and eighth grade matches were played from 5 p.m. on Friday night to the middle of the afternoon on Saturday when things all wrapped up.
Sometimes in tournament play, the favorites don’t win, but that was not the case last weekend. In seventh grade play, an undefeated Fairfield squad took home a title while in eighth grade action, the North Adams Lady Devils held serve and claimed the eighth grade tourney championship.

The Manchester seventh grade volleyball team finished as runners-up in the SHAC Tournament. Pictured above with Coach Crystal Roberts are: Maggie Roberts, Jayden Breeze, Kameyl Carter, Amerlee Boyd, Emma Farley, Emilee Applegate, Ashleigh Dunn, and Bailey Reed.

The seventh grade tournament began on Friday night with a pair of first round matches, Peebles defeating Ripley and West Union defeating Whiteoak. In the seventh grade quarterfinals, Fairfield downed Peebles, Eastern Brown topped Lynchburg Clay, Manchester knocked off West Union, and North Adams defeated Fayetteville.
That set up the late Friday evening seventh grade semi-finals, where Fairfield got past Eastern Brown and Manchester downed county rival North Adams to set up the Saturday championship game in which Fairfield took home the championship hardware with their win over the Lady Greyhounds.
All of the eighth grade tournament was played on Saturday, beginning early with two opening round matches that saw Ripley defeat Eastern Brown and Whiteoak get by Lynchburg. That moved action to the quarterfinal round, where top-seed North Adams got past Ripley, Fayetteville defeated West Union, Fairfield topped Whiteoak, and Manchester downed Peebles.
In the two Saturday semi-final matches, North Adams defeated Fayetteville and Fairfield topped Manchester, setting up a Fairfield-North Adams championship match. Playing their third match of the day, the Lady Devils prevailed and capped off an undefeated 2017 season with an eighth grade tournament championship.

Champions of the SHAC Seventh Grade Girls Tournament were the Fairfield Lady Lions

 

The Fairfield Lady Lions eighth grade volleyball team finished as runners-up in the SHAC Tournament last weekend.

