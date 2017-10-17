Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it!
Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win

In the final home game of her career, Manchester senior Alyssa Hoskins gets in position to make a return in volleyball action from earlier this week.

Manchester rallies to down Whiteoak in five sets – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Senior night is always an emotional time for athletes, coaches, parents, and families and that was again the case on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Manchester High School as the Lady Hounds’ volleyball squad played their last home match of the 2017 season. It was a night for the program to bid farewell to four graduating seniors- Katie Sandlin, Alyssa Hoskins, McKinlee Grooms, and Gabi Lainhart. On their Senior Night, the Lady Hounds were looking to avenge an earlier defeat at the hand of the evening’s guests, the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats.
In between the tears and emotions of the night, the Lady Hounds did accomplish their goals, they avenged the earlier defeat and picked up a Southern Hills Athletic conference win in their final appearance on the home court in 2017. It wasn’t easy though as the two teams battled for the full five sets before the Manchester girls rallied to pull off the win 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 15-6.
“That was a really good match,” said Manchester head coach Kaci Compton. “I’m proud of the girls with all of the changes we’ve made this season finding where everyone fits. It’s also good to finally have Abby McFarland back. The confidence and command that she brings really helps.”
With the senior Sandlin on the service line, the Lady Hounds took a quick 5-0 lead in the first set, in a match where neither side held more than a six-point lead the entire night. Whiteoak tallied five of the next seven points before a trio of service points by Brooke Kennedy put the home team up 11-5. Back again came the Lady Cats in a big way, with sophomore Kiley Bratton reeling off nine serves in succession to put the guests on top 15-11.
The theme for the match had certainly been set when the Lady Hounds got the side out and four service points from Hoskins to jump back in front 16-15. The two sides then traded points back and forth before the Lady Hounds used a pair of Lainhart serves to lead 23-22, but the final three points and the first set went to Whiteoak, 25-23.
It was the Lady Cats who took control early in the second set, taking a 10-4 advantage before the home team began to inch back into the set, finally tying things at 13 on a Sandlin service ace. With Madison Jones serving, the home team stormed back into the lead and never gave it away, winning the set 25-19 when an Abby McFarland serve hit the net and then dropped over to the Whiteoak side untouched for the final point.
Set three did not differ much from what had already been seen as the two teams were neck and neck most of the way. Momentum shifted numerous times as each side put together strings of service points, three by Manchester’s McFarland, four by Whiteoak’s Baylee Carey, three more by Sandlin, four from the Lady Cats’ Katie Ames, four by Kennedy for the home team, and finally three more from Whiteoak’s Bratton. All of that led to the Lady Cats leading 22-19 and after two perfectly placed tip returns caught the home team off guard, the visitors grabbed the third set 25-22.

Manchester senior Katie Sandlin had reason to celebrate on Tuesday night as she and the Lady Greyhounds made Senior Night a memorable one with an exciting five set come-from-behind win over Whiteoak.

Looking like they were primed to get things over with and board the bus for home, the Whiteoak squad raced to a 7-2 lead in the fourth set only to see Manchester bounce right back with a Hoskins kill and a quarter of Kennedy serves to tie the score. The run of back and forth service streaks continued, with Sandlin at the line giving the Lady Hounds a 16-15 advantage. Right back came the Lady Cats with five straight to go back up 20-16 and things were looking gloomy for the home team, but a resilient bunch of blue and gold decided to stick around for a while longer, pulling within 22-21 with Kennedy again serving.
An exchange of points gave Whiteoak a “match point” but Manchester’s Grooms had something to say about that, reeling off three service points to rally her team to a 26-24 win and force the decisive fifth and final set.
In that fifth set, the now inspired Lady Hounds took control early and never looked back, getting kills from Kennedy and Sandlin plus a series again of Grooms serves to cruise to a 15-6 win and make their Senior Night a successful one, coming from behind to win the match 3-2.
It is always a bittersweet time for a coach to send off their seniors in their final home night, and Coach Compton reflected on each of the four.
“Katie Sandlin is such a smart player,” said the MHS head coach. “She can find a hole and play it whenever she wants to. Alyssa has improved so much and is so reliable for us, if you set her the ball, she will do whatever she has to do to get that point.”
“McKinlee’s serve has improved tremendously over the course of the season, which certainly showed tonight. It was great for her to finish her Senior Night like that. Gabi plays with so much heart and gives her all every single time she is on the court.”

