James Kennedy

James “Roy” Kennedy age 61 years of West Union, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017. Mr. Kennedy was born March 4, 1956 the son of Nellie Marie and the late Arnold Bruce Kennedy in Vanceburg, Kentucky.

Aside from his Mother, he is survived by two sons Eric Kennedy of Arkansas; Billy Joe Kennedy of Kentucky; four sisters Nancy Kennedy of Manchester, OH; Martha Coles (John) of Milford, OH; Beatrice (Albert) Chamblin of West Union, OH; Mollie (Jim) Jordan of West Union, OH; two brothers John (Beverly) Kennedy of Florida; Essie Ray Kennedy (Kathy) of Laurel, OH; two grandchildren Erin Kennedy of Hillsboro, OH; Kirsten Kennedy of Peebles, OH.

As per Roy’s request no funeral or memorial services will be held. The family carried out his wishes which were to donate his remains to benefit scientific advancement to the Department of Medical Education at University of Cincinnati. Roy will be missed by everyone who knew him. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.