  • People's Defender
  • Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action
Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it!
Sports

Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
West Union fullback Brycen Staten takes a topple as he attempts to keep North Adams’ Tray Brand from getting to the ball in action from Wednesday’s boys soccer match up at WUHS. The Dragons didn’t keep Brand away from the ball enough as the Devils” senior scored three goals in a 5-2 North Adams victory.’

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

With the postseason right around the corner, West Union High School hosted a regular season Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up between two fierce county rivals on the soccer field as the North Adams Green Devils ventured to the county seat to battle the host Dragons. It was the only regular season meeting for the two teams and this one was dominated by the play of North Adams senior Tray Brand.
Brand put together a three-goal game, the hat trick if you may, and the Green Devils rode that to a 5-2 victory, improving their record to 9-6 on the season.
The scoring began early and it was a gift from the home team, the dreaded “own goal” as a centering pass by the Devils’ Jaden Hesler deflected off of a West Union defender and into the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead just two minutes and seven seconds into the contest.
The game turned defensive after that point, with neither team getting solid scoring opportunities, the Dragons failing to convert a pair of corner kicks and the Devils missing out on one when West Union goalie Colt Parker was able to make the save.

West Union keeper Colt Parker smothers the ball before a rushing Ethan Campbell (20) of North Adams can make a play in action from the Devils’ 5-2 win on Wednesday.

With 6:24 to go in the first half, Brand got his first score of the night, finding an opening in the West Union defense from about 20 yards out and drilling one home to make it 2-0, which is how the scoreboard remained until halftime.
The tough, defensive, and sometimes physical play continued early into the second half and at the 28:58 mark, Brand struck again, masterfully dribbling his way through a group of defenders and firing a bullet from 10 yards out into the top of the net to give North Adams a 3-0 advantage.
The home team finally broke the ice five minutes later with a goal by senior Trevor Neal, but six minutes later the Devils got that goal back when a pair of West Union headers to clear the ball left it close enough to the net that North Adams’ Jaden Hesler could get his foot on it and get it into the goal to make it 4-1 Devils.

North Adams’ Duncan Hesler, left, battles for possession with West Union’s Leo Alvarez during Wednesday’s varsity boys soccer contest, won by visiting North Adams 5-2.

The elusive hat trick came Brand’s way with 12:23 to play when he once again magically weaved his way through defenders and made enough room for himself to let loose a shot that beat the Dragon keeper for a 5-1 North Adams lead. The final goal of the contest came two minutes later off the foot of West Union senior Chase Cummings and when time finally expired, the Devils could celebrate that ninth win by the final count of 5-2.
The victorious Devils completed their regular season on the road Thursday night with a trip to Washington Courthouse and will begin tournament play on Wednesday, Oct. 18 when they host a sectional final against another county rival, the Peebles Indians. Game time is set for 5 p.m. at NAHS.
The loss on Wednesday ended the West Union regular season and the Dragons will be the first county team to hit the tourney trail when they will host a sectional semi-final game on Saturday, Oct. 14. West Union will battle the Portsmouth West Senators, game time set for 11 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved