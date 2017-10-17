Sports Banner season for Lady Indians soccer About Peoples Defender

Peebles girls set regular season record for wins with 10 –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

With wins this week over Piketon and Northwest, the members of the 2017 version of the Peebles Lady Indians varsity soccer squad have secured their place in the school record books.

The two wins improved the Lady Indians to 10-6 to close their regular season, with the 10 wins being the most in a single season in the program’s 20-year history, according to head coach Gus Denzik.

The total wins is by far not the only record set by this year’s girls, as their very potent offense has racked up 60 goals in 2017, more than double what any Peebles team had ever scored in a season.

To get that record accomplished, the Lady Indians set another record- as four girls have scored double digits goals this season, led by super freshman Lilly Gray with 22. For Gray, every goal she scores in the postseason will just add to her record of most goals in a single season, one she set earlier this season.

Right behind Gray in the goal scoring parade is junior Breauna Shoemaker, who has found the back of the net 17 times. Also hitting double digit goals were sophomore Kierra Stone with 14 and sophomore Kristen Bradford with 10. Three of those girls have passed the previous single season record, which was 12 set by Haleigh White in 2012.

Shoemaker also set the school record for career goals, as she now has a total of 29, breaking White’s previous mark of 27. Perhaps even more encouraging is the fact that all four of these record -breaking girls will be back next season.

On the other end of the pitch, the Peebles defense, led by Kylie Sims and Olivia Parrett, have their own record, allowing the fewest goals in a season in school history, backing up keeper Harley Griffith.

“To say that I am proud of this team is an understatement,” says Coach Denzik.

Looking to translate that regular season success into postseason success, the Lady Indians, who received a number four seed in the Division III sectional tournament, will open the tourney trail on Tuesday, Oct. 17 on their home turf, facing number five seed Westfall for a sectional championship and a berth in the district semi-finals and a shot at number one seed Wheelersburg.