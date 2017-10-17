Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it!
Sports

Banner season for Lady Indians soccer

Written by Peoples Defender
Peebles junior Breauna Shoemaker has been an integral part of a potent Lady Indians’ offense in 2017, racking up 17 goals for the Peebles squad that finished the regular season at 10-6. Shoemaker now holds the record for most career goals at Peebles with 29.

Peebles girls set regular season record for wins with 10 – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

With wins this week over Piketon and Northwest, the members of the 2017 version of the Peebles Lady Indians varsity soccer squad have secured their place in the school record books.
The two wins improved the Lady Indians to 10-6 to close their regular season, with the 10 wins being the most in a single season in the program’s 20-year history, according to head coach Gus Denzik.
The total wins is by far not the only record set by this year’s girls, as their very potent offense has racked up 60 goals in 2017, more than double what any Peebles team had ever scored in a season.
To get that record accomplished, the Lady Indians set another record- as four girls have scored double digits goals this season, led by super freshman Lilly Gray with 22. For Gray, every goal she scores in the postseason will just add to her record of most goals in a single season, one she set earlier this season.
Right behind Gray in the goal scoring parade is junior Breauna Shoemaker, who has found the back of the net 17 times. Also hitting double digit goals were sophomore Kierra Stone with 14 and sophomore Kristen Bradford with 10. Three of those girls have passed the previous single season record, which was 12 set by Haleigh White in 2012.
Shoemaker also set the school record for career goals, as she now has a total of 29, breaking White’s previous mark of 27. Perhaps even more encouraging is the fact that all four of these record -breaking girls will be back next season.
On the other end of the pitch, the Peebles defense, led by Kylie Sims and Olivia Parrett, have their own record, allowing the fewest goals in a season in school history, backing up keeper Harley Griffith.
“To say that I am proud of this team is an understatement,” says Coach Denzik.
Looking to translate that regular season success into postseason success, the Lady Indians, who received a number four seed in the Division III sectional tournament, will open the tourney trail on Tuesday, Oct. 17 on their home turf, facing number five seed Westfall for a sectional championship and a berth in the district semi-finals and a shot at number one seed Wheelersburg.

