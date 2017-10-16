Virgie Cole

Virgie (Evans) Cole, 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Groundhog” Evans and Marie (Lewis) Evans, husband Robert S. Cole, son David Nelson Cole, and infant son Kelly Lynn Cole. She is survived by one daughter, Diane Eichelbrenner of Cincinnati; two sons: Kenneth (Jackie) Cole of Wheeling, West Virginia and Ronald Cole of Miami, Florida; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandson; one brother, Leonard (Ruth) Evans of Manchester, and many nieces and nephews.

The Visitation is Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 11 am until 12 pm. The Funeral is at 12 pm with Pastor Rodney Brewer officiating. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.