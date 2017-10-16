Lenora Mckee age 50 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at The University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mrs. McKee was born April 24, 1967 in Adams County Ohio the daughter of Betty Anderson.

Survivors include her husband Tim Mckee of West Union, OH; Mother and Step Father Betty and Jeff Anderson of West Union, OH; Daughters Heather McKee of Gallipolis, OH; Alexandra McKee-Minton of Cherry Fork, OH; Son Timothy McKee Jr. of Manchester, OH; Brother Tommy Dillon of Peebles, OH; Step Brother Jeffery J. Anderson of Cincinnati, OH; Sisters Patty Dillon of Hillsboro, OH; Pamela Dillon of Blue Creek, OH; two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 18, 2017 at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral home with Volley Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the McKee Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to Noon at the Funeral Home. Family and friends can sign Mrs. McKee’s online guest book @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.