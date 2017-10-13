Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup
Obituaries

Karen S Lockhart

Karen Sue Lockhart, age 66 years of West Union, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Vitas Hospice Inpatient Center in Cincinnati. Mrs. Lockhart was born April 10, 1951, the daughter of the late Millard and Nola (Conn) McNeilan in West Union.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Harold McNeilan, and sister and brother-in-law Geneva Dickson and John. Karen, along with her husband Fred, was one of the co-founders of The Pentecostal Highway of Holiness Church in West Union, where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed going to church and singing, she loved her family, and adored her grandchildren. She loved to travel and shop but most of all she loved serving the Lord. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Fred Lockhart of West Union; three daughters, Casey Daniel and Calvin of West Union, Angie Bender and Jeremy of Blue Creek, and Stephanie “Nikki” Puckett and Chris of West Union; one brother, Lawrence McNeilan and Hazel of West Union; sister-in-law Louise McNeilan; three grandchildren, Brandon Daniel and Courtney, Kayla Thornberry, and Lindsey Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Ed Heisler officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon- 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

