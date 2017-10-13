Karen S Lockhart

Karen Sue Lockhart, age 66 years of West Union, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Vitas Hospice Inpatient Center in Cincinnati. Mrs. Lockhart was born April 10, 1951, the daughter of the late Millard and Nola (Conn) McNeilan in West Union.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Harold McNeilan, and sister and brother-in-law Geneva Dickson and John. Karen, along with her husband Fred, was one of the co-founders of The Pentecostal Highway of Holiness Church in West Union, where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed going to church and singing, she loved her family, and adored her grandchildren. She loved to travel and shop but most of all she loved serving the Lord. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Fred Lockhart of West Union; three daughters, Casey Daniel and Calvin of West Union, Angie Bender and Jeremy of Blue Creek, and Stephanie “Nikki” Puckett and Chris of West Union; one brother, Lawrence McNeilan and Hazel of West Union; sister-in-law Louise McNeilan; three grandchildren, Brandon Daniel and Courtney, Kayla Thornberry, and Lindsey Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Ed Heisler officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon- 2 p.m. at the funeral home.