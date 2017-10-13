Helen J Damron

Helen Juanita Smalley Damron, age 93, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday evening, October 11, 2017, at Continental Manor, Blanchester.

She was born on September 10, 1924, on Peach Mountain in Adams County, to Frank and Mary (Marcum) Smalley. She was the eldest of six children: Velma Austin, Darrell Smalley, Laura Mae Lacy, and Ernest Smalley, all of whom are deceased. She is survived by her youngest sister, Wyvonne (Smalley) Tolle, of Peebles.

Helen married Roby Carl Damron in 1942 and together, they raised seven children: Carolyn Norris (in Heaven), Richard C. Damron of Martinsville, Dixie (Waln) Stone of Kokomo, IN, Thomas F. Damron (in Heaven), Connie McKenzie of Wilmington, Roger Damron (in Heaven) and Gregory Damron of Wilmington.

Helen had 13 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, along with 15 great grandchildren, 9 step- great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Helen dearly loved her family, her friends, and her life here on Earth. She gave love and her attention to all who asked or needed her help and advice. She knew NO strangers. Helen worked for a time at the American Cancer Society with her dear friend and “like a daughter”, Sharyn Johnson, with whom she continued her friendship until her death.

Helen was an avid researcher of family history and researched both the Smalley and Damron family. She then documented her findings in several volumes, which she called “scrapbooks” for all to enjoy. What a gift and legacy she left to her children and further generations!

Helen worked hard all her life and narrowly escaped death many times.

God preserved her life for her family and friends to show all how perseverance and trust in Christ will help us overcome adversity in life. Again, what a legacy!

Many lives have been enriched by having known this very precious woman who was unique and displayed quiet strength and resolve in her life. She will be sorely missed by all of us. Her family would like to acknowledge, with love and gratefulness, her family doctor and friend, Bruce Staley and his staff at Internal Medicine and Assoc. of Wilmington, Continental Manor of Blanchester, especially Carmen and nurses Holly and Stephanie, and all who were loving and compassionate during her stay at the facility. Thanks also go to the Staff at Community Care Hospice, nurses Megan and Denise, and aide Brooke.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Care Hospice or The Salvation Army.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, at 11am. Friends may call from 10-11am. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg. Please visit www.littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.