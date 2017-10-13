Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets
Obituaries

Helen J Damron

About

Written by Peoples Defender

Helen Juanita Smalley Damron, age 93, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday evening, October 11, 2017, at Continental Manor, Blanchester.

She was born on September 10, 1924, on Peach Mountain in Adams County, to Frank and Mary (Marcum) Smalley.  She was the eldest of six children: Velma Austin, Darrell Smalley, Laura Mae Lacy, and Ernest Smalley, all of whom are deceased. She is survived by her youngest sister, Wyvonne (Smalley) Tolle, of Peebles.

Helen married Roby Carl Damron in 1942 and together, they raised seven children: Carolyn Norris (in Heaven), Richard C. Damron of Martinsville, Dixie (Waln) Stone of Kokomo, IN, Thomas F. Damron (in Heaven), Connie McKenzie of Wilmington, Roger Damron (in Heaven) and Gregory Damron of Wilmington.

Helen had 13 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, along with 15 great grandchildren, 9 step- great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Helen dearly loved her family, her friends, and her life here on Earth.  She gave love and her attention to all who asked or needed her help and advice.  She knew NO strangers.  Helen worked for a time at the American Cancer Society with her dear friend and “like a daughter”, Sharyn Johnson, with whom she continued her friendship until her death.

Helen was an avid researcher of family history and researched both the Smalley and Damron family.  She then documented her findings in several volumes, which she called “scrapbooks” for all to enjoy.  What a gift and legacy she left to her children and further generations!

Helen worked hard all her life and narrowly escaped death many times.

God preserved her life for her family and friends to show all how perseverance and trust in Christ will help us overcome adversity in life.   Again, what a legacy!

Many lives have been enriched by having known this very precious woman who was unique and displayed quiet strength and resolve in her life. She will be sorely missed by all of us. Her family would like to acknowledge, with love and gratefulness, her family doctor and friend, Bruce Staley and his staff at Internal Medicine and Assoc. of Wilmington, Continental Manor of Blanchester, especially Carmen and nurses Holly and Stephanie, and all who were loving and compassionate during her stay at the facility.  Thanks also go to the Staff at Community Care Hospice, nurses Megan and Denise, and aide Brooke.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Care Hospice or The Salvation Army.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, at 11am.  Friends may call from 10-11am.  Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg. Please visit www.littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.

