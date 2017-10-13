Donna M Pelfrey

Donna Marie (Cadwallader, Moore) Pelfrey, age 76, beloved wife of Kenneth Pelfrey, of Milford, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Oct. 10, 2017. She was born July 7, 1941 in Adams County, Ohio, one of 10 children of Clara (Brewer, Cadwallader) McCarty and James Cadwallader. Donna worked for several years as a beautician. She was then the owner and ran the “Buckwheat Carryout” in Milford for 27 years.

Donna was the devoted and loving mother of Ronald Dale Moore, Kymberly (Moore) Dyer (Paul, husband), Lisa Marie Volpe (deceased) and Timothy Wayne Moore (deceased) and her most precious gift, her granddaughter Kalyx Marie Dyer. She was a dear sister of Gid (deceased) Delores, Nola (deceased), Betty, Jimmy (deceased), Joann, Mary, Wayne (deceased) and Benny, along with several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Donna enjoyed her life to the fullest with family and friends.

Visitation will be at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center Street, Milford on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 from 2-3 p.m with the services beginning at 3 p.m. Her ashes will be buried next to her family at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Adams County.