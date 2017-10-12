Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker
Obituaries

Russell D Pollitt, Sr

About

Written by Peoples Defender

Russell Dale Pollitt. Sr, age 91 of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Ky. He was the son of Robert Dodson Pollitt and Lillian Elizabeth Sowers, born on May 9, 1926, in Manchester.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army at the Battle of the Bulge, was a past village councilman and Fire Chief of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and owner of the Buckeye Inn in Aberdeen. He was a member of V.F.W. Richard L. Dryden Post 8287 and American Legion Matthews-Carter Post 325 and D.A.V.

He was preceded in death by long time companion Grace Meyers. Russell is survived by sons, Glenn Robert (Bobby) Pollitt of Maysville, Timothy Lloyd (Diane) Pollitt of Knoxville, Tenn., and Russell D. (Rusty) Pollitt, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; Grandchildren: Christie Johnson, Cindy Stacey, Sherry Darnell, Marcie Lund, Greg Workman, Gary Workman, and Stephanie East; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; special friends Lori and Bob Scott, Sandy Thompson, Diane King, Sheila Rothwell, and many others. Special thanks to members of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and many others who cared for Russ.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester with Rev. Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 – 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon until the time of the service. Military Services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, 405 E 5th Street, Manchester, OH 45144 or the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

