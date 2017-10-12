Russell D Pollitt, Sr

Russell Dale Pollitt. Sr, age 91 of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Ky. He was the son of Robert Dodson Pollitt and Lillian Elizabeth Sowers, born on May 9, 1926, in Manchester.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army at the Battle of the Bulge, was a past village councilman and Fire Chief of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and owner of the Buckeye Inn in Aberdeen. He was a member of V.F.W. Richard L. Dryden Post 8287 and American Legion Matthews-Carter Post 325 and D.A.V.

He was preceded in death by long time companion Grace Meyers. Russell is survived by sons, Glenn Robert (Bobby) Pollitt of Maysville, Timothy Lloyd (Diane) Pollitt of Knoxville, Tenn., and Russell D. (Rusty) Pollitt, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; Grandchildren: Christie Johnson, Cindy Stacey, Sherry Darnell, Marcie Lund, Greg Workman, Gary Workman, and Stephanie East; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; special friends Lori and Bob Scott, Sandy Thompson, Diane King, Sheila Rothwell, and many others. Special thanks to members of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and many others who cared for Russ.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester with Rev. Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 – 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon until the time of the service. Military Services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, 405 E 5th Street, Manchester, OH 45144 or the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.