Senior Profile: Jessica Newman

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jessica Newman
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Ron and Sylvia Newman
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Hanging out with friends while playing the sport I love
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Early morning practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Teeing off and my ball
landing feet from the hole
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Eric Church
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Fiji
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Harry Potter”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Marriage Boot Camp,
Survivor
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Algebra 2
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Riding ATV’s
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Coach Rachel Herman so I can ride in the cart
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Nurse
Practitioner