Senior Profile: Jessica Newman

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jessica Newman

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Ron and Sylvia Newman

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Hanging out with friends while playing the sport I love

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Early morning practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Teeing off and my ball

landing feet from the hole

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Eric Church

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Fiji

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Harry Potter”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Marriage Boot Camp,

Survivor

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Algebra 2

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Riding ATV’s

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Coach Rachel Herman so I can ride in the cart

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Nurse

Practitioner