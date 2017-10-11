Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II
Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0

Peebles’ Jessica Newkirk (18) gets this shot past West Union goalkeeper Caitlyn Cooper, right, for the first score of the game and her first goal of the season as the Lady Indians and Lady Dragons battled it out on the pitch on Friday, Sept. 29. The Newkirk goal helped propel Peebles to a 2-0 win

 

Newkirk, Gray goals lead Peebles to victory – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

It was two girls’ soccer teams from Adams County taking the “pitch” on Friday, Sept. 29 as the Lady Indians from Peebles played host to the West Union Lady Dragons in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The contest was a tight one as expected between two young squads and in the end the home team prevailed, getting one goal in each half to claim the 2-0 victory.
According to West Union head coach Kevin Hunter, the Lady Dragons were playing a little shorthanded on Friday, missing some starters that had them down to just 12 available players for the game. The West Union girls till put up a battle, only to be blanked by the Lady Indians and goalkeeper Harley Griffith.
Just over three minutes into the game, the Peebles girls got their first goal, when a pass from freshman Lilly Gray found its way in front of the net, where teammate Jessica Newkirk was able to punch it past West Union goalie Caitlyn Cooper for her first goal of the season and for the 1-0 advantage.

It’s a serious race for possession between West Union’s Anna Shupert, left, and Peebles’ Kierra Stone, right, in action from last Friday’s SHAC girls soccer match up.

That was it for the first half as the game turned into a defensive struggle. The closest thing to another score came just under the six minute mark when Cooper made a nice save on a shot by Gray where the freshman was trying to get the angle and the two sides went to the intermission with Peebles still nursing a slim one-goal lead.
Because of the fact that darkness now come a bit earlier and there still was a boys game to play, the second half of the girls contest was shortened to 30 minutes. Two minutes into that time, the Peebles lead doubled, thanks to some outstanding work by the freshman Gray, who already had broken the single season goal record for the Lady Indians. This time she brought the ball in her possession down the left side of the field, dribbled past West Union defenders to the center of the field and then drilled a blast from about 15 yards out that found the top of the net and made it 2-0 Peebles.
The defenses again took control for the remainder of the game, with the Lady Dragons getting their best chance to score at the 16:55 mark with a corner kick that the Peebles defenders managed to clear. The Lady Indians came very close to a third goal when a corner kick on their end was headed towards the goal by Kierra Stone, but just went a little too high.
No one else made a serious threat on either keeper for the remainder of the time on the clock and it ran out with the Lady Indians owners of a shutout win over their county rival.
“We played a much more defensive game to get the shutout and to prepare for the tournament.” said Peebles head coach Gus Denzik. “West Union played a very strong game holding us to two goals after we scored seven against them earlier in the season. We are 6 and 6 with four regular season games left and we certainly expect to be 10-6, but will focus on one game at a time.”

