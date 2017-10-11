Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Liz Lafferty –

Another fine golf season came to a close on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the West Union Lady Dragons as they completed 2017 with a third place finish in the Southeast District Division II District Golf Tournament. The Lady Dragons earned the trip to the Upper Landsdowne Golf Course by placing second in the sectional tournament played the previous week.

The competition in the district tourney was extremely tough, with the senior-dominated squad from Waterford claiming a dominant victory, earning their trip to the state tournament with a huge 59-stroke win over second place Greenfield McClain, placing all five of their golfer’s in the district top 10.

The district individual champion who claimed the sole individual berth to the state tournament was Fairland’s Hanna Shrout, who shot a very impressive 82, 42 on the front nine and 40 on the back. Waterford placed five golfers in the district top 10, led by senior Ashley Offenberger, who shot an 84 for the 18 hole event.

For a team with no seniors on the squad, the West Union squad had a very respectable showing in the tournament, placing third but just a single stroke behind second place McClain, The Lady Dragons were paced by junior DeAnna Caraway , who rebounded from a 55 on the front nine to fire a 42 on the back end of the course, totaling 97 for the tourney. All of the Lady Dragons seemed to have their struggles with the front nine at Upper Landsdowne, with junior Alex Clark coming in next with 54 on the front and 46 on the back for a 100 total.

Junior Lindsey Daniel went 54-51 for a 105, followed by sophomore Madison Fulton (60-56-116) and junior Lucy Kersey (65-52-117). The Lady Dragons were the only Southern Hills Athletic Conference team represented in this district competition. Rest assured that West Union will be back with a vengeance next season, brining a team that will then be loaded with senior experience.

Division II District Team Scores: Waterford 358, Greenfield McClain 417, West Union 418, Westfall 420, Gallia Academy 432, Eastern Meigs 439.