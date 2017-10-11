Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12
Sports

Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
West Union’s Madison Fulton gets set to make contact on one of her shots on the 18th hole at Upper Landsdowne in the Division II Girls District Tournament. Fulton and the Lady Dragons finished third.

 

By Mark Carpenter – 
Photo by Liz Lafferty – 

Another fine golf season came to a close on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the West Union Lady Dragons as they completed 2017 with a third place finish in the Southeast District Division II District Golf Tournament. The Lady Dragons earned the trip to the Upper Landsdowne Golf Course by placing second in the sectional tournament played the previous week.
The competition in the district tourney was extremely tough, with the senior-dominated squad from Waterford claiming a dominant victory, earning their trip to the state tournament with a huge 59-stroke win over second place Greenfield McClain, placing all five of their golfer’s in the district top 10.
The district individual champion who claimed the sole individual berth to the state tournament was Fairland’s Hanna Shrout, who shot a very impressive 82, 42 on the front nine and 40 on the back. Waterford placed five golfers in the district top 10, led by senior Ashley Offenberger, who shot an 84 for the 18 hole event.
For a team with no seniors on the squad, the West Union squad had a very respectable showing in the tournament, placing third but just a single stroke behind second place McClain, The Lady Dragons were paced by junior DeAnna Caraway , who rebounded from a 55 on the front nine to fire a 42 on the back end of the course, totaling 97 for the tourney. All of the Lady Dragons seemed to have their struggles with the front nine at Upper Landsdowne, with junior Alex Clark coming in next with 54 on the front and 46 on the back for a 100 total.
Junior Lindsey Daniel went 54-51 for a 105, followed by sophomore Madison Fulton (60-56-116) and junior Lucy Kersey (65-52-117). The Lady Dragons were the only Southern Hills Athletic Conference team represented in this district competition. Rest assured that West Union will be back with a vengeance next season, brining a team that will then be loaded with senior experience.
Division II District Team Scores: Waterford 358, Greenfield McClain 417, West Union 418, Westfall 420, Gallia Academy 432, Eastern Meigs 439.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved