Erwins host annual Herb Fair

Thousands expected to attend three-day event –

By Patricia Beech –

The grand finale of Adams County’s festival season, the Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival, is expected to draw thousands of tourists to the county this weekend.

Hosted by Herb and Kim Erwin on their 110-acre Grindstone Farm, the fair will feature over 150 vendors and crafts people, classes, entertainment, and fresh food, in addition to thousands of pumpkins of various shapes and sizes – some of which will be launched from the Erwin’s giant pumpkin cannon.

The three-day festival set in the heart of the Wheat Ridge Amish community welcomes around 30,000 visitors each year, according to th

e Erwins.

“We’re expecting the same number of people this year,” says Kim. “We hope the weather holds out for us, but it’s like a show at the theater – no matter what the weather, no matter what happens – the show must go on.”

This is the ninth year the Erwin’s have hosted the popular event. Kim says time and experience have made the process of preparing for the fair less difficult.

“It gets easier every year,” she says. “People ask me all the time if it gets any simpler, and yes, it is starting to. There are a lot of preparations we have to do the month before and that’s hectic – but we’ve learned what to expect.”

Erwin says planning the fair is a year-long process.

“We start planning at the end of the festival – we pass out vendor applications and start thinking about next year.”

Adding that the effort is worth the outcome, she says, “We’re motivated to do it year after year because we believe in giving back to the community – that’s very important to us.”

Kim says she has added several new vendors including antique dealers, pottery makers, a sand art teacher for the kids, and a leather maker.

The Antique Tractor Show will also return this year.

“It will be bigger and better this year because we’re offering cash prizes for People’s Choice, first, second, and third places,” Erwin said. To date, there are 25 entries for the event.

The Kinner Express Band will also return for Friday performances. The group plays a variety of music from country to gospel to standards from the 1960’s.

The festival, located at 817 Tater Ridge Road in West Union is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, Oct. 13-15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. For more information call (937) 544-8252.