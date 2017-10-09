Shirley A Tully

Shirley Ann Tully, 79, of Manchester, Ohio died Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the University Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on November 2, 1937 to the late Ocil and Lula (Meadows) Meyer.

A Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 12 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 6;00 p.m. to 8;00 p.m. and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

