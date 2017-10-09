John T. Shupert, 95 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his residence. John was born June 25, 1922, in Seaman, the son of John and Etha Flo (Trefz) Shupert. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Harry Shupert.

John is survived by his wife, Anna (Cornelius) Shupert, whom he married after leaving the United States Army, on August 14, 1945. He is also survived by five sons and three daughters, John (Nancy) Shupert, of Dresden, Ohio; Tom (Carolyn) Shupert, of Parkton, Maryland; Ronnie (Brenda) Shupert, Russell (Ivette) Shupert, Ray (Pam) Shupert, all of Seaman, Ohio; Connie (Tony) Lightle, of Hudson, Florida; Peggy (Dean) Jolly, of Hillsboro, Ohio; and Margaret (David) Semple, of Seaman, Ohio. John leaves behind 34 grandchildren, 53 great- grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. John served in the United States Army during World War II, serving as a truck driver in the 507th Quartermaster Car Company, in Normandy and in Rhineland. After his military service, John devoted his life to farming.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at the Seaman Community Methodist Church in the community of Seaman, with burial to follow at the Tranquility Cemetery, Seaman, with Ken Johnson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 until 8:00 Tuesday evening, October 10, 2017, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, in Seaman, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Seaman Community Methodist Church, P.O. Box 234, Seaman, Ohio 45679 or to Vitas Healthcare, 11500 Northlake Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com