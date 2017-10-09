Hubert Knauff, 96, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday October 4, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born November 18, 1920 in Blue Creek, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Goldie (Johnson) Knauff; wife, Lena (Mantua) Knauff, and brother, Walter “Shorty” Knauff. Hubert was very much loved by five nieces: Michele Wilson of Dandridge, Tennessee, Kathy Knauff of Peebles, Kris Brown of Peebles, Tricia Fraley of Peebles, and Julie Mislansky of West Chester; special family friend, Angie Raynard; sister-in- law and best friend, Marilyn Knauff of Peebles; 5 great nieces and 7 great nephews; 4 great-great nieces and nephews. The family was blessed that “Uncle Hubert” returned to Adams County 15 years ago. Hubert was a school teacher and taught for 33 years in Santa Rosa,California. He was a WW II Veteran and Ensign in the U.S. Navy and attended West Union Presbyterian Church.

Hubert will be cremated with a celebration of life being planned for a later date. The family asks that you honor Hubert by practicing random acts of kindness in his memory. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.