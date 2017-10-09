George E Lucas

George Earl Lucas age 84 years of West Union, Ohio died Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Mr. Lucas was born on March 5, 1933 the son of the late George Jerald and Bessie Mae (Swearingen) Lucas. Mr. Lucas was retired from Davis-Daniels Construction Company and a retired farmer.

Survivors include two sisters Marie Nixon of Manchester, Ohio; Betty Crank of Winchester, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Marilyn Roades officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Mr. Lucas online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com