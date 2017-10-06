Betty A Johnson

Betty Ann Johnson, 80 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2017, at her residence. Betty was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on March 7, 1937.

She was the daughter of Henry Klein and Florence Hiler Klein. Betty worked as a facility locator for the General Telephone Company. Betty is survived by her husband, Roland Johnson, whom she married on January 10, 1982; a son, Scott Benjamine, of Florida; a daughter, Pamela Tvrdy, of Georgetown; and a stepdaughter, Holly Johnson, of Seaman. Betty will be missed by her three grandchildren, Nathan Carrington, Casey Kirker, and Cory Kirker, as well as her seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles, with Ted Grooms officiating. To sign our online guestbook, visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com