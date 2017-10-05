Sue Day, age 71, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, OH the daughter of the late Paul E. and Joy (McGhee) Bihl. She retired from Western Brown School District as a teacher. She was also a member of the St. George Catholic Church and was a 4-H volunteer for many years.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Danny Bihl. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, 9 months, Carlos Day of Georgetown, 2 sons; John (Diana) Day of Russellville, Paul (Marie) Day of Georgetown, KY, 1 daughter; Michelle (Kenny) Utley of Oakland, TN, 3 brothers; Robert Bihl of West Union, Patrick (Linda) Bihl of Winchester, Michael (Karen) Bihl of West Union, 1 sister; Mary Jo (Edward) Steubenrauch of Mason, OH, 5 grandchildren; Emerson, Caroline, Owen, Lena and Huck Day.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Dohrman Byers will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ashridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday October 8, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Friends and Families may sign Sue’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com