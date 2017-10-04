Jury returns verdict in former Manchester police officer’s trial Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton
Written by Patricia Beech

 

Hayes will be sentenced on Oct. 6 – 

By Patricia Beech – 

The seven-man, five-woman jury seated in the trial of former Manchester police officer, Joshua Hayes returned a verdict late Sept. 29 following a week-long trial in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas with Judge Brett Spencer presiding.
Hayes was charged with 48 counts of unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OHLEG) and 15 counts of unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System (LEADS) while pursuing information on individuals from Feb. 2015 to June 2016.
The LEADS database includes personal information such as home addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and criminal records which are only accessible for use by authorized law-enforcement personnel. The OHLEG system allows law-enforcement agencies to share criminal justice data – its use is limited to those employed by criminal justice agencies.
Hayes pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On the charges of unauthorized use of OHLEG, the jury found Hayes guilty on 43 counts and not guilty on five counts.
On the charges of unauthorized use of LEADS, the jury found Hayes guilty on five counts and not guilty on 10 counts.
Hayes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
On day five of the trial Hayes took the stand on his own behalf with his attorney Tyler Cantrell arguing that the defendant’s OHLEG and LEADS searches were a normal part of a police officer’s daily duties. Hayes also performed 20 searches in the OHLEG database system using his own name. He told the jury he did so in order to “calibrate the system because of Manchester’s poor internet reception”.
Special Prosecutor Joel King, representing Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, told the court in closing arguments that Hayes had abused his authority and invaded the privacy of others for his own personal use, and to discover whether any law-enforcement agency was investigating him.
“There is no such thing as calibrating the internet,” King told the jurors. “He is a liar, don’t let him lie to you.”
Hayes remained stoic throughout the course of the trial, but his behavior prior to taking the stand on Friday prompted Judge Brett Spencer to ask “Are you frustrated with the court, Mr. Hayes?”
The defendant replied that his behavior was due to stress, not frustration.
During the state’s cross examination, Hayes had to be instructed on more than one occasion to answer only the questions put to him by the prosecutor.
Former Manchester Police Chief Jeff Bowling instigated the investigation into Hayes’s activities after discovering the illegal searches during a required system audit. Bowling suspended, then terminated Hayes from the Manchester Police Department, but his decision was later overturned by village council members.
Hayes acted as Resource Officer for the Manchester School District in addition to working part-time as an officer for the village. Both he and Bowling were permanently laid-off when the village council disbanded the police department earlier this year.

