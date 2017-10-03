Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles
West Union teachers receive prestigious award

Written by Peoples Defender
West Union Jr./Sr. High School staff members Tess Holloway, left, and Aaron McCann, right, were recently honored with the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in STEM Education.

 

By Mark Carpenter –
Photo provided by WUHS Jr./Sr. High School –

Hard work in and out of the classroom does payoff as two staff members at West Union Jr. Sr. High school recently found out.
Mrs. Tess Holloway and Mr. Aaron McCann and West Union High School were notified that they had been chosen as recipients of the prestigious Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in STEM Education, an award only presetned to 58 schools in teh state by the Ohio Academy of Science.
“It was such an honor for our teachers to be recognized for the outstanding work they do every day with our students,” said WUHS Assistant Principal Amanda Blanton.
“Only a handful of teachers from the state received this honor and to have two of our own teachers, who both graduated from WUHS and returned to WUHS to impact the next generation of students, is something of which we are very proud.”
Following is the official press release accompanying the official award announcement, released Sept. 5: “The Ohio Academy of Science today selected 58 Ohio schools and 509 teachers to receive The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2016‐2017 school year. Each school will receive a special Governor’s Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Technology Division of the Ohio Development Services Agency funded the program.
The criteria for the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence are: (1) to conduct a local science fair with twelve or more students, (2) qualify two or more of these students for one of the Academy’s 17 district science days, (3) have students participate in at least one or more youth science opportunities beyond the classroom such as State Science Day, Science Olympiad, B‐Wiser, visits to museums, mentorship programs, and extended field trips and (4) convince external STEM professionals how and to what extent the school’s program met the Academy’s definition of STEM education. The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK‐12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student‐focused, project‐based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking and problem solving.
First established in 1985, the Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate scientific student research and technological design and extend opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities. Students must participate in one or more youth science opportunities beyond the classroom, including State Science Day, The Ohio Academy of Science Annual Meeting, Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair, Science Olympiad, and other structured STEM‐related youth activities. “These schools and teachers push the boundaries of the traditional classroom by advising and mentoring student originated research and other hands‐on experiences”, said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy’s CEO.
The Ohio Academy of Science initiated this educational partnership program in cooperation with The Office of The Governor and The Technology Division of The Ohio Development Services Agency to recognize schools and teachers for excellence in STEM education and scientific student research.
Forty professionals ─ broadly represenng STEM employers from business, industry, government, and academia ─ evaluated the applications in a review process.”
Holloway teaches Physics, Astronomy, Forensic Science, and Anatomy and Physiology, along with college credit courses in Chemistry, and Physical and Historical Geology.
McCann’s regular course load includes Advanced Mathematical Topics, College Prep Algebra II, Algebra II, and ACT Preparation. His college credit courses include Algebra, Trigonometry, and Statistics.

