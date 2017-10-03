Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles
NAES participates in weekend food program

Pictured, from left, Randy Chandler, weekend food program coordinator for Church 180, Deirdre Mills, Principal of North Adams Elementary, Mark and Virgie Hunter, founders of the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund and Kyle Brewer, Assistant Principal of North Adams Elementary.

 

Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund provides for children in need – 

By Patricia Beech – 

In a joint effort to combat childhood hunger, North Adams Elementary and Church 180 in Seaman have teamed up with the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund to send home weekend packages of food for students in need.
The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, which is based in Portsmouth, Ohio, works in conjunction with the Free Store Food Bank to fund “power packs” of food in 18 different elementary schools in Adams, Scioto, and Pike Counties.
Each child participating in the program receives approximately four pounds (12 to 15 items) of nutritious, shelf-stable, easy to prepare food every Friday before they go home for the weekend. North Adams Elementary is the first school in the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District to benefit
from this program. Manchester Elementary is also a participating school.
The program was established in January of 2006 by Mark and Virgie Hunter in memory of their son, Steven who was a 2003 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a student at Shawnee State University and Milligan College.
According to the fund’s website, it is their mission to improve the lives of economically disadvantaged children by supplying basic needs and opportunities and fostering hope for their future: “Our primary focus is childhood hunger and it is addressed through Steven’s Power Pack Program,
which provides food for the weekend for elementary aged school children with financial needs.”
As a result of this loving tribute to their son, the Hunters have ensured that 1,164 students will have more food to eat during this school year.
The Hunters saw their program in action last week during a visit to North Adams Elementary.
“They always like to come to the schools that receive Steven’s Power Packs of food,” said NAES Principal Deirdre Mills. “Even though it’s been many years since their son passed away, you can tell their sadness is still very fresh – there were a couple times when they were both close to tears while
speaking about their son and his memory.”
Mills said the couple was very impressed with the school’s participation.
“They really like a lot of the programs we’re doing with the kids, and the fact that our mission is ‘Creating Hope at School’ because that’s part of their mission as well with the Steven A. Hunter Food Fund.”
Mills said that Randy Chandler, representative for Church 180, was instrumental in laying the ground work for the school’s partnership with the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.
“We actually started what we call the North Adams Elementary Weekend Food Program three years ago when we thought there was a need,” said Chandler. “At the time we did some research and ended up following the example that the West Union Church of Christ was doing at West Union Elementary, which was Blessings in a Backpack.”
After becoming familiar with the work the Hunters were doing, Chandler said the group decided to switch programs when their contract with Blessings in a Backpack ended.
“Mark is a businessman in Portsmouth, and we thought it would be a good idea to work with their fund because they’re local,” said Chandler. “They’ve done a lot for the community in their area and we’re hoping maybe to leverage some of that for Adams County,”
The Hunter’s program provides funds to the Free Store Food Bank which, in turn, provides the Power Packs the kids take home on the weekends.
According to Chandler, several churches and businesses in the Seaman area also help with funding for the program.
Please visit www.stevenshopefund.org if you would like more information regarding this program. Donations can also be made at the website or by mailing a donation to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund,

