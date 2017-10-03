Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles
Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group

Increasing number of thefts motivates community to take action – 

By Patricia Beech – 

A rash of robberies in the village of Manchester has prompted residents to take action they hope will make their town a safer place.
“People are uneasy and they’re ready to take back their village,” says Joey Darnell, who along with Annissa Cooper is spearheading an effort to form a neighborhood watch group.
“With no police presence in town and the sheriff’s department being short on man power, we think having eyes out on the street might help curb some of the thefts that are happening around the town,” said Darnell.
Nearly thirty residents attended a Tuesday evening meeting in the village’s community building to discuss plans on how to proceed with the watch and numerous others were not able to attend but still expressed their interest in the program.
“Several good ideas were presented,” said Darnell. “We are going to contact other areas where people have formed neighborhood watch groups to learn how they operate and what we are and aren’t allowed to do.”
Adams County Sheriff’s deputies have been the only law enforcement presence in the town since severe budget constraints forced the village council to disband the police department in March 2017.
According to Darnell, the number of thefts committed across the village have increased dramatically over the past several months.
“It’s become almost non-stop,” he says. “We’ve have numerous car break-ins, items stolen from people’s yards, and several home invasions.”
Among those attending Tuesday’s meeting were Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, Mayor Robert Hildebrand, members of the village council and local school board, as well as concerned residents.
“We had a diverse group, including Sheriff Rogers who is on board with our idea,” says Darnell, a father of two who coaches varsity boys basketball at Manchester High School.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, and we’ve had issues like this before, but now, without a police presence, we’ve got to take steps to turn it around, and the people of our small community are ready to do that. People are uneasy and ready to take back their village.”
According to Darnell, the thefts and break-ins have occurred in almost every area of the village.
“We’re in the planning stages, but we’re looking at breaking the town up into section or corridors,” he says. “There may be four or five people in a group who will be responsible for covering different sections between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.”
On her Facebook page, Cooper commented, ” I realize we aren’t able to stop all of the criminal activity, but I’m positive that we can make a difference in deterring some of it.”
She is currently creating a Neighborhood Watch page on Facebook.
A second meeting was planned for Thursday evening, Sept. 28.

