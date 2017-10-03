Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles
Obituaries

Gregory Terry

Gregory Terry, 77, of Sardinia, Ohio, died peacefully in the arms of his family, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born in Hardburly, KY on May 2, 1940.

Greg always stayed true to his eastern Kentucky roots. At the age of 18, Greg started working at General Motors in Norwood. Six years later, he married his best friend, his “rock”, Virginia Allen, in Clintwood, VA. Greg loved his four children and spending time with each of them from having long discussions with Ann, eating Tamara’s homemade chocolate pies, farming with Richard, and playing baby dolls with Tina. He loved playing Rook with his brothers, watching UK basketball, teasing his sisters, and taking care of his parents. Greg was also a longtime member of the Masonic Greenville Lodge No. 655 of Caney, KY.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents Thornton Terry and Hazel Prater Terry, one sister, Linda Terry, and three brothers – Randolph, Ralph Paul, and James Trent Terry. Greg is survived by his wife, Virginia Terry of Sardinia, 3 daughters; Elizabeth Ann Smith and husband Danny of Sardinia, Tamara Sue Martin and husband Curt of Lexington, KY, Tina Aileen Tkach, and husband Kevin of Union, KY, 1 son: Richard Lee Terry and wife Christine of Winchester, 9 grandchildren, Austin Tyler Smith, and wife Katlyn; Dylan Lane Smith, Amanda Jean Shell, Claire Marie Martin, Allison Nicole Shell, Grace Amelia Martin, Garret Michael Davis, Cody Franklin Davis, and Pierce Gregory Tkach. He is also survived by 5 brothers; Norvin “Shorty” Terry and wife Shirley of West Liberty, KY, Phillip Ray Terry and wife Linda Gale of West Liberty, KY, Harold Terry and wife Phyllis of Catlettsburg, KY, Darrell Terry and wife Judy of Flatwoods, KY, Danny Terry and wife Sherry, of West Liberty, KY, and 4 sisters; Mable Keith of Sebring, FL; Barbara Ann Schirmer of Lexington, KY, Lois Wilson of Lexington, KY, and Charlene Atkins and husband Tony Atkins, of Lexington, KY, 2 sister-in-laws; Lucille Terry of Bethel and Marcie Terry of Stanton, KY. Greg is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a countless list of friends and loved ones, each holding a special place in his heart.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville, Ohio. The family will then gather for a visitation on Thursday, October 5th at 1:00 pm at the Magoffin County Funeral Home in Salyersville, KY, followed by a Masonic Ritual and funeral services starting at 3:00 pm. Greg will be laid to rest at Newt Howard Cemetery in Bloomington, KY, immediately following the service.

Friends and Families may sign Gregory’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

