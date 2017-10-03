Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court

HCP Staff Report –

John Crum was arraigned on Sept. 22 in Brown County Common Pleas Court, after a grand jury indicted him on charges of aggravated murder and murder, both with a firearms specification.

According to court records, Crum, 83, of Peebles, entered a not guilty plea Friday before Judge Scott Gusweiler. Gusweiler set Crum’s bond at $1 million and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Oct. 12.

At approximately 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive female found at 5969 Ripley Day Hill Road in Ripley.

Upon arrival at that location, the body of Marsha Thigpen, 62, was located beside a pickup truck that was registered to her.

Members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Drugs and Major Crimes Task Force and the Brown County Coroner’s Office responded and processed the scene.

On Aug. 10, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received forensic information confirming that the cause of death of Thigpen was a gunshot wound to the head. The wound is consistent with the type of wound caused by a small caliber firearm.

As a result of information gained in the investigation, Crum was arrested. He is reported to have been a previous boyfriend of Thigpen.

Crum’s attorneys, Tyler Cantrell and Gary Rosenhoffer, also filed a motion to suppress Friday, according to court records.