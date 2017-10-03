Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order See those signals of the season Larry Peters Gary L Hughes Sr Deanna L Parker Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles
Alberta L Steward

Alberta L. Steward, 82 , of West Union passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at her home. She was born December 18, 1934 in Friendship, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella (Cade) Smith; husband, James L. Steward; infant son, James Lee Steward; sister, Delores Grooms and brother, Paul Smith. Alberta is survived by two daughters: Carla (Greg) Conley of Stout, and Patricia Grooms of Xenia; two sisters: Betty Hood of Cincinnati and Geraldine Smith of Friendship; five grandchildren: Melissa (Robbie) Spitznagel, Carrie Bolar, Landon (Jeanna) Conley, Fayelee (Justin) Overman and Marcy Grooms, and many nieces and nephews. Alberta attended the Beasley Fork Christian Union Church. She had worked as a waitress at Smith Drugs in Portsmouth.

The visitation is Friday, October 6, 2017 from 11 am until 12 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 12 pm with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

