Alberta L. Steward, 82 , of West Union passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at her home. She was born December 18, 1934 in Friendship, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella (Cade) Smith; husband, James L. Steward; infant son, James Lee Steward; sister, Delores Grooms and brother, Paul Smith. Alberta is survived by two daughters: Carla (Greg) Conley of Stout, and Patricia Grooms of Xenia; two sisters: Betty Hood of Cincinnati and Geraldine Smith of Friendship; five grandchildren: Melissa (Robbie) Spitznagel, Carrie Bolar, Landon (Jeanna) Conley, Fayelee (Justin) Overman and Marcy Grooms, and many nieces and nephews. Alberta attended the Beasley Fork Christian Union Church. She had worked as a waitress at Smith Drugs in Portsmouth.

The visitation is Friday, October 6, 2017 from 11 am until 12 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 12 pm with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.