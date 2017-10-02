Stephen R Fetters

Stephen Ray Fetters, 61 years of Peebles, passed away Friday September 29, 2017 at his residence. Steve was born June 10, 1956 in Adams County, OH., the son of the late Clarence E. and Thelma Marie (Ramsey) Fetters.

Beside his parents, Steve was preceded in death by four brothers Clarence “Buster”, Greg, Dale and Gary Fetters; three sisters Patricia Fetters, Debbie Conley and Brenda Curtis. Steve is survived by one son Stephen I. Fetters of Union City, IN.; two god children Donnie Louk of N.C. and Dazjia Richardson of Japan; one brother Paul Fetters of Seaman, OH.; four sisters Shirley (Grant) Taylor of FL., Sue (Doug) Boling of Seaman, OH., Judy (Charlie) Dotson of Seaman, OH., Paula (Eugene) Boldman of Seaman, OH., two sisters-in- law Shirley Fetters of Winchester, OH., Debbie Fetters of Seaman, OH., one brother-in- law Andy Curtis of Winchester, OH., several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, Wallace- Thompson Funeral Homes in Seaman, OH. with burial following in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, P.O. Box 166, Seaman, OH 45679. To sign our online quest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com