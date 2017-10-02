Gary L Hughes Sr

Gary Lee Hughes Sr. age 72 years of Bainbridge, Ohio passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Hughes was born December 21, 1944 the son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Smith) Hughes in West Union, Ohio.

Survivors include one daughter Chrystal Morris of Springfield, OH; two sons John K. Hughes of Dayton, Ohio; Gary Lee Hughes II of South Carolina; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio with David Wirth officiating. Visitation will be held at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio the day of the service from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope. Family and friends can sign Mr. Hughes’ online guestbook at www.meekerfunerahomes.com