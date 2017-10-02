Deanna L Parker, 64 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center, Maysville, Kentucky. Deanna was born in West Union, Ohio, on November 30, 1952.

She was the daughter of Cecil Young and Marcella Wilson Young. Deanna worked as a laborer. She attended the Peebles Missionary Evangelical Church of Christ.

Deanna is survived by her husband, David Parker, whom she married on October 4, 1996; and a daughter, Stephanie King, of Blue Creek. Deanna also leaves behind two brothers, Kevin Young and Bo Young, both of West Union. She will be missed by her two grandchildren, Christa and Ragyn.

According to Deanna's wishes, she is to be cremated. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.