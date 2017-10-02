Bonnie Hawkins age 87 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Hawkins was born on December 21, 1929 the daughter of the late James Pilcher and Stella Edith (Nichols) Branham.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Hawkins, grandson Todd Wayne Hawkins, sisters Phyllis Presslor and Kathryn McFarland, and brother James “Buddy” Branham.

Bonnie was a member of the West Union Christian Union Church, past matron and 50 year member of the West Union Eastern Star #246, 1969 Deputy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Star, Past president of the Adams County Hospital Auxiliary, secretary of the Young-Moore American Legion Auxiliary #100, and a charter member of the Zane Trace Auto Club.

Survivors include two sons Dennis Hawkins and wife Josie of Minford, Ohio; Phil Hawkins and wife Becky of West Union, Ohio; sister Eloise Doddridge and husband Stan of Lucasville, Ohio; brother Charles Edwin Neary and wife Dianna of Sparta, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Lee Dittwiller officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 P.M. Eastern Star services will be held at 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Christian Union Church, ACRMC Auxiliary or the American Legion #100 Auxiliary. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Hawkins online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com