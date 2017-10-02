Stephen R Fetters Bonnie Hawkins Clifton J DeMint Steven L Kimberlin When you just know The tradition of the Sunday dinner The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin
Bonnie Hawkins

Bonnie Hawkins age 87 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Hawkins was born on December 21, 1929 the daughter of the late James Pilcher and Stella Edith (Nichols) Branham.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Hawkins, grandson Todd Wayne Hawkins, sisters Phyllis Presslor and Kathryn McFarland, and brother James “Buddy” Branham.

Bonnie was a member of the West Union Christian Union Church, past matron and 50 year member of the West Union Eastern Star #246, 1969 Deputy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Star, Past president of the Adams County Hospital Auxiliary, secretary of the Young-Moore American Legion Auxiliary #100, and a charter member of the Zane Trace Auto Club.

Survivors include two sons Dennis Hawkins and wife Josie of Minford, Ohio; Phil Hawkins and wife Becky of West Union, Ohio; sister Eloise Doddridge and husband Stan of Lucasville, Ohio; brother Charles Edwin Neary and wife Dianna of Sparta, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Lee Dittwiller officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 P.M. Eastern Star services will be held at 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Christian Union Church, ACRMC Auxiliary or the American Legion #100 Auxiliary.  Family and friends can sign Mrs. Hawkins online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

