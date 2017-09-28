Clifton J. DeMint, 78, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1939 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ethel (Abbott) DeMint.

Clifton is survived by four sisters: Mary Curtis, Brenda Rowe, and Rita Slack, all of West Union and Sandra Brumley of Tipp City, Ohio; one brother, Marty DeMint of Port Charlotte, Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is Monday, October 2, 2017 from 12 until 1 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 1 pm with Pastor Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery in West Union. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.