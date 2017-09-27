Steven L Kimberlin, 47 years, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati. Steven was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 17, 1969, the son of the late Hubert Kimberlin, and Helen and Ronnie Blackburn, of Drift, Kentucky. He was retired from the Croswell Company.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman; he thoroughly enjoyed taking his Razor out for a ride. Steven was preceded in death by his father.

In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by his wife, Kimberly Young Kimberlin, whom he married on December 12, 2012. He is also survived by his son, Cody Kimberlin, of Mt. Orab, Ohio; a stepson, Jackson Taylor, of Winchester; and two stepdaughters, Katelynn McIntosh, of Leesburg, Ohio, and Kayla Taylor, of Winchester.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, Peebles, with Ted Grooms officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 until 1:00 Saturday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com