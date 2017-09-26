The emotions of leaving for college A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community
Columns, Opinion

The emotions of leaving for college

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

By Maddie Toole – 

There are tons of articles on the internet that claim to have the secret speech to tell your child as they leave for college for the first time. There are hundreds of lists prepared to make certain you do not forget the ‘most important’ items to take along with you to college. I have even seen several articles dedicated to comforting weepy mothers and fathers and ensuring that they have prepared their children fully. However, I have never seen any type of article that tells a college kid how to feel when they go off for college.
In order to get a good idea about how college freshmen feel before and after they get to campus, I have polled a few of my new college friends, all freshmen that are newly living away from home, just as I am. They gave me a few different answers, including: excited, curious, prepared, unprepared, and even worried. I can relate to all of these in some form or another.
Before I left for college, I was excited to do something new and gain some unique experiences. When I landed on campus, I was curious to meet my roommate and all of the people I would be living with for the next school year. As my parents prepared to leave, I panicked just a little, or more than a little, that my main and most important support system would no longer be just downstairs every time I needed advice. When Welcome Weekend ceremonies commenced, I began to feel the pressure to make as many friends as I could and to join several organizations that matched my interests.
I have been at Miami University now for almost three weeks and I am already loving my new life here. I am so happy and comfortable to be in a place where I can become someone that I have always wanted to be: a newer and smarter version of myself. The bundle of emotions that I have experienced because I had to leave my family and my friends is crazy and has been tough at times, but I have warmed up to the idea of creating a life here.
I also asked my new-found freshmen friends if they felt accomplished to be going to college and living on their own. They all agreed that being at college made them feel successful, like everything they had done up to this point in their lives was of importance. I asked them this because it is exactly how I feel.
Moving into college has been truly exciting and terrifying all at once. But if there is one thing that I have felt as I have been living here, it is accomplishment. There have been several tiny revelations and “I can do it!” moments like when I did my laundry for the first time, when I met a new friend that I instantly clicked with, and every time I remind myself to eat something green at the cafeteria. College is already showing me that I can do a lot of things, and I can do them on my own.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved