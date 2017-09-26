Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive?
Southern Ohio is known for its majestic hills, historic riverfront towns and expansive state and national forests. However, many Ohioans may not know that this region also has a growing network of bike and multi-use trails, with over one hundred miles to explore.
The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), in partnership with regional trail groups, has launched a web portal to highlight these trails.
The Southern Ohio Trails portal gives users an overview of the wide variety of trails in the region, and serves as a landing page for those trails that may not have a presence on the web. The focal point of the portal is an interactive map with information and pictures from each trail along with links to regional parks. The portal focuses on facilities within the OVRDC Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) region, including Adams, Brown, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross and Scioto Counties.
An interactive map from the Mountain Biking Project, a crowd-sourced repository for mountain bike trails, is also featured.
When asked why southern Ohio needs a dedicated trails portal, Wendi Waugh of Portsmouth Connex explained that “one of the primary objectives of Connex is to create and expand biking infrastructure. Without efforts to communicate trailways such as this portal, those efforts would be meaningless. Connex looks forward to growth of trailway usage and expansion of future trails.” She went on to describe the collaboration between CONNEX and OVRDC as “mutually beneficial to both organizations.”
Currently, the portal contains information on paved and shared-roadway bicycle trails, backpacking trails, state parks, state forests and national forests. Over time, data from the southeastern part of the state will be incorporated into the portal, as well as data on local parks throughout the region. OVRDC is currently reaching out to other agencies as well to enhance the information provided in the portal.
You can visit the portal now at www.southernohiotrails.org. For more information call Malcolm Meyer at the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission at (740) 947-2853 or Wendi Waugh with Connex at (740) 356-7557.

