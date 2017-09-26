People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work

Submitted by Liz Lafferty –

On Sept. 14, the People First of Adams County Self-Advocacy group presented checks at Venture Productions to both The Adams County Medical Foundation for the Dr. Bruce Ashley Scholarship Fund, accepting were Sharon Ashley and Sherry Stout, and to the Adams County Arts Council, accepting was Betsy Miskell.

People First members receive services from the Adams County Board of DD and Venture Productions and have become very involved in the Adams County community, volunteering their time and raising money to help charities that are near and dear to their hearts.

Money is raised by selling snacks and drinks at the workshop, selling t-shirts, and taking care of the concessions during the annual Venture Hawks Fundraiser Basketball Game. They have also helped with community events such as tractor pulls, the Inter-Faith House, the Amish Run, and held food and pet drives for the Humane Society.

The majority of the members have gone through State Training sessions called Project Stir which teaches individuals how to become self-advocates.

Trainings can also be held at the local level by having presenters, local leaders, and other activities during monthly meetings. Some members have attended regional self-advocacy meetings and one member currently serves on the state COOL board for Ohio Leaders.

Members attend the annual Cinergy Conference in Columbus for people with disabilities where training opportunities are available along with various breakout groups and fun social times each evening.