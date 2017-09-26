Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now
Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County

Written by Peoples Defender
Volunteers at the Winchester United Methodist Church take the time to stuff buckets with hurricane relief items as part of a recent church project.

Local churches, business, and individuals pitch in to help – 

By Patricia Beech – 

When the Administrative Council of the Winchester United Methodist Church (WUMC) met last month the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey was in the forefront of their minds, according to Pastor Greg Roberts.
“The members saw a need and decided to fill 100 five-gallon buckets with hurricane relief supplies,” Roberts said. “That’s a lot of buckets, but we decided we’d try it and see what happened.”
What happened next came as a surprise to both Roberts and his congregation.
Roberts contacted Roger Bowlby, manager of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Hillsboro.
“The last time we filled relief buckets, Lowe’s sold them to us at half price,” said Roberts. “This time Roger volunteered to sell us both the buckets and the relief items at half the retail cost.”
The five-gallon buckets are filled with a prescribed list of cleaning supplies at a cost of $65-$70 each.
“We have a lot of co-workers in our company who work in those areas, and some have family there as well, so we definitely wanted to help out,” said Bowlby.
Donations from others sources began pouring in. The church received over $350 in response to a letter Roberts published in the Sept. 6 edition of The People’s Defender. Then, the Union Hill Church of Christ near Peebles sent a check for $700.
“You find that denomination lines disappear when people are in need,” said Roberts. “And we see that there are a lot of caring people out there that don’t necessarily find their way to a pew on Sunday morning.”
After Sunday services last week, Roberts asked church members for help filling the relief buckets.
“I asked for 15 volunteers, and I got at least twice that many,” he said. “Everyone wanted in on it.”
Tables were placed in a U-shape in the church’s fellowship hall and volunteers formed an assembly line with each person adding an item to the bucket.
“We must have done it right because we loaded 100 buckets in 45 minutes,” said Roberts. “It makes you feel pretty good about your church.”
Each bucket contained 50 ounces of laundry detergent, dish detergent, a 100-foot clothes line, 50 clothes pins, seven sponges, air freshener, insect repellent, work gloves, dust masks, and reusable wipes. All of the supplies were provided by Lowe’s with the exception of the laundry detergent, which was purchased at Kroger, Dollar General, and Walmart.
According to Roberts, the Shawnee Valley of the United Methodist Church, headquartered in Chillicothe, collected over 350 relief buckets from across nine different districts. The buckets were then distributed by The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) which addresses humanitarian needs in the United States and around the world.
“When someone gives a dollar to UMCOR it goes directly to a need,” said Roberts. “There are no administrative costs, there are no advertising or salaries coming out of that money – it all goes to relief.”
Roberts said the church collected enough funding to pay for another hundred buckets.
“People put their money in the plate on Sundays, and then we pray and ask for wisdom to deal with it so that we can make a difference in the world, and giving these buckets just seems like the best way to do that.”

